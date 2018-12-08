WATCH: Messi Scores Two Perfect Free-Kick Goals vs. Espanyol

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi scored a pair of beautiful free kick goals against Espanyol on Saturday.

The Argentine fooled goalkeeper Diego Lopez for the first time during the 17th minute, bending in a strike from outside the box to give Barcelona a 1–0 lead.

WHAAAAT

Look that freak free-kick from Messi!

Check how it is bending till the end!!

It’s bending, and bending, and bending, until the most impossible spot to save pic.twitter.com/QrbMVLH9T5





— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 8, 2018

In the 65th minute, Messi curled in another free kick from beyond the box. The sublime effort gave Barcelona a 4–0 lead.

Leo Messi, el quinto mejor jugador del mundo según los "expertos" de @francefootball.

GOLAZO. ???? https://t.co/UieiSbt7TN

— Messi D10S (@MessiD10S_FCB) December 8, 2018

Lionel Messi, “fifth in Ballon d’Or." pic.twitter.com/dQsQqbiPYF — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) December 8, 2018

English soccer commentator Ray Hudson was in attendance and offered a worthy reaction to Messi's strike.

Ray Hudson absolutely LOST HIS MIND when Lionel Messi scored a beautiful free kick ????

(via @beINSPORTSUSA) pic.twitter.com/yfT5FIVbfZ

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 8, 2018

Messi increased his goal total to 11 through 13 La Liga matches played this season.

Not bad for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner who recently finished fifth in voting for the award earlier this week.