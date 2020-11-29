WATCH: Messi scores stunner, honors Maradona with emotional celebration

Argentine hero Lionel Messi paid tribute to his country’s icon, the late Diego Maradona, with an emotional goal celebration on Sunday.

Messi scored a beautiful goal to give Barcelona a 4-0 lead over Osasuna on Sunday morning, taking off his shirt to reveal a Newell’s Old Boys No. 10 jersey.

Maradona passed away Wednesday at the age of 60 and tributes have come in from around the world, with many top leagues around the world honoring the Argentine legend before kickoff this weekend.

Barcelona had an oversized No. 10 shirt at midfield before the game, and Messi clearly had Maradona in and over his heart on Sunday.

Maradona played for Newell’s, Messi’s childhood club, between 1993-94 after playing for Barca a decade earlier. Maradona also managed Messi with Argentina between 2008-10.

1️⃣0️⃣🙌 MESSI pays his respects to Maradona with a trademark left-footed beauty.#BarçaOsasuna

