How to Watch Men's A10 Tripleheader on USA: La Salle vs Fordham, St. Louis vs GMU, George Washington vs VCU

This Saturday, January 6 features an exciting A10 men's college basketball tripleheader on USA Network. The action starts at 12:00 PM ET as the La Salle Explorers take on the Fordham Rams in the Bronx. At 2:00 PM it's the St. Louis Billikens vs George Mason Patriots at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. Then at 4:00 PM the George Washington Revolutionaries go head-to-head with the VCU Rams at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.

How to watch La Salle vs Fordham:

When: Saturday, January 6

Where: Rosehill Gym in Bronx, NY

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Watch: USA Network

How to watch St. Louis vs George Mason:

When: Saturday, January 6

Where: Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Watch: USA Network

How to watch George Washington vs VCU:

When: Saturday, January 6

Where: Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Watch: USA Network

