How to Watch Men's A10 Tripleheader on USA: La Salle vs Fordham, St. Louis vs GMU, George Washington vs VCU

NBC Sports
·3 min read

This Saturday, January 6 features an exciting A10 men's college basketball tripleheader on USA Network. The action starts at 12:00 PM ET as the La Salle Explorers take on the Fordham Rams in the Bronx. At 2:00 PM it's the St. Louis Billikens vs George Mason Patriots at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. Then at 4:00 PM the George Washington Revolutionaries go head-to-head with the VCU Rams at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.

How to watch La Salle vs Fordham:

  • When: Saturday, January 6

  • Where: Rosehill Gym in Bronx, NY

  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

  • Watch: USA Network

How to watch St. Louis vs George Mason:

  • When: Saturday, January 6

  • Where: Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

  • Watch: USA Network

How to watch George Washington vs VCU:

  • When: Saturday, January 6

  • Where: Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

  • Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

  • Watch: USA Network

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

Peacock is the exclusive home of 32 Big Ten men's basketball games during the campaign, concluding with two opening-round Big Ten Tournament games. You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go toPeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 32 men’s basketball games and 20 women’s basketball games across the 2023-2024 season. Peacock subscribers will also get two Big Ten Men’s tournament games and two Big Ten Women’s tournament games LIVE.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock in 2023-24

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Mon., Nov. 6

7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Rutgers (Trenton, N.J.)

Fri., Nov. 10

7 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State

Fri., Nov. 10

7:30 p.m.

UTSA vs. Minnesota

Fri., Nov. 10

8 p.m.

Alabama State vs. Iowa

Fri., Nov. 10

9 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin

Fri., Nov. 17

7 p.m.

Morehead State vs. Penn State

Sat., Nov. 18

2 p.m.

USC Upstate vs. Minnesota

Sat., Nov. 18

4 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Nebraska (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Tues., Dec. 5

7 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Tues., Dec. 5

9 p.m.

Indiana vs. Michigan

Sat., Dec. 16

4:30 p.m.

Arizona vs. Purdue

Thurs., Dec. 21

7 p.m.

LeMoyne vs. Penn State

Fri., Dec. 29

7 p.m.

Maine vs. Minnesota

Fri., Dec. 29

8 p.m.

Jackson State vs. Northwestern

Tues., Jan. 2

7 p.m.

Purdue vs. Maryland

Thurs., Jan. 4

7 p.m.

Penn State vs. Michigan State

Thurs., Jan. 4

9 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Michigan

Tues., Jan. 9

7 p.m.

Indiana vs. Rutgers

Tues., Jan. 9

9 p.m.

Purdue vs. Nebraska

Tues., Jan. 16

7 p.m.

Purdue vs. Indiana

Tues., Jan 23

7 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Tues., Jan 23

9 p.m.

Michigan vs. Purdue

Tues., Jan. 30

7 p.m.

Illinois vs. Ohio State

Tues., Jan. 30

9 p.m.

Michigan vs. Michigan State

Tues., Feb. 6

7 p.m.

Indiana vs. Ohio State

Tues., Feb. 6

9 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Tues., Feb. 13

7 p.m.

Michigan vs. Illinois

Tues., Feb. 13

9 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Tues., Feb. 20

7 p.m.

Iowa vs. Michigan State

Tues., Feb. 20

9 p.m.

Maryland vs. Wisconsin

Tues., Feb. 27

7 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana

Tues., Mar. 5

7 p.m.

Purdue vs. Illinois

Wed., Mar. 13

6:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

Wed., Mar. 13

9 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament