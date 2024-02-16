How to Watch Men's A10 Doubleheader on USA: Richmond vs George Washington, St. Joseph's vs Duquesne

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 18 Duquesne at Saint Louis

This Saturday, February 17 features an A10 men's college basketball doubleheader on USA Network that you won't want to miss. The excitement starts at 12:30 PM ET as the Richmond Spiders take on the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Spiders have won 12 of their last 14 games. Jordan King has played a significant part in that effort. With his 18.5 points per game, the East Tennessee State transfer has scored 26% of Richmond's points this season. King ranks second in the A10 in scoring.

The Revolutionaries enter Saturday's match-up looking to find their first win since January 15. Scoring defense has been an issue for the Revolutionaries who rank last in the A10, allowing 77.6 points per game.

At 2:30 PM, St. Joseph's and Duquesne take the court in Pittsburgh. The Hawks are on pace to win more than 16 games for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. Their conference play has been inconsistent but the Hawks, currently 6-6 in the A10, have a chance to reach 8 conference wins for the 2nd straight year.

Freshman guard Xzayvier Brown has been making a name for himself on St. Joseph's roster. He ranks third among freshmen in the A10, with an average of 12.8 points/game.

The Duquesne Dukes have made an impressive turnaround in 2024. Since dropping the first five games of the new year, the Dukes have won five of the last seven games, including four in conference play.

Senior guard Dae Dae Grant ranks 4th in 3-point field goal percentage in the A10 this season (32.1%) and is one of 17 active Division I players with at least 2,000 career points.

How to watch Richmond vs George Washington:

When: Saturday, February 17

Where: Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C.

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Watch: USA Network

How to watch St. Joseph’s vs Duquesne:

When: Saturday, February 17

Where: UPMC Cooper Field House in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Watch: USA Network

