How to Watch Men's A10 Doubleheader on USA: URI vs Dayton, Duquesne vs St. Joe's

NBC Sports
·4 min read
Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament - Davidson v La Salle
This Saturday, January 20, head to USA Network for an action-packed A10 men's college basketball doubleheader. The action starts at 12:30 PM ET as the Rhode Island Rams take on the Dayton Flyers at UD Arena. At 2:30 PM it's the Duquesne Dukes vs the St. Joseph's Hawks at Hagan Arena. Live coverage begins at 12:00 PM. See below for additional information on how watch both of Saturday's A10 match ups.

How to watch URI vs Dayton:

  • When: Saturday, January 20

  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

  • Watch: USA Network

How to watch Duquesne vs St. Joe’s:

  • When: Saturday, January 20

  • Where: Hagan Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

  • Watch: USA Network

