How to watch Men's A10 Basketball this weekend on USA Network: Schedule, match ups, live stream info
This Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25 features three exciting A10 men's basketball match ups on USA Network that you won't want to miss. The action begins at 2:30 PM ET when the St. Bonaventure Bonnies head to Amherst, Massachusetts to take on the UMass Minutemen. This will be the second time the two teams are going head-to-head this season. The Bonnies walked away with the 79-43 win in that contest on Feb. 7.
At 4:30 PM ET it's George Mason vs Loyola Chicago at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. The Patriots are coming off a 71-67 Wednesday night win against No. 16 Dayton. It was one of George Mason's most significant victories in program history as the Patriots earned their highest-ranked regular season win ever.
Loyola Chicago is also coming off a significant 77-67 win against Rhode Island on Sunday. It was the Ramblers' sixth consecutive win, marking not only their longest win streak of the season but the longest active win streak in the A10.
On Sunday at 12:00 PM Rhode Island will face off against La Salle in the City of Brotherly Love—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rhode Island is looking to bounce back after losing the last three straight, while La Salle is coming off a pair of victories and looks to earn their first winning season since the 2014-2015 season.
See below for additional information on how to watch all of this weekend's A10 men's basketball games on USA Network.
UConn is unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25, Washington State ends 302-week poll drought
How to watch St. Bonaventure vs UMass:
When: Saturday, February 24
Where: William D. Mullins Memorial Center in Amherst, MA
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Watch: USA Network
How to watch George Mason vs Loyola Chicago:
When: Saturday, February 24
Where: Joseph J. Gentile Arena in Chicago, IL
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Watch: USA Network
How to watch Rhode Island vs La Salle:
When: Sunday, February 25
Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, PA
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Watch: USA Network
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 22: SMU vs FAU, Minnesota vs Ohio State, More!
How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?
Peacock is the exclusive home of 32 Big Ten men's basketball games during the campaign, concluding with two opening-round Big Ten Tournament games. You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go toPeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.
Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.
Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?
Peacock will stream 32 men’s basketball games and 20 women’s basketball games across the 2023-2024 season. Peacock subscribers will also get two Big Ten Men’s tournament games and two Big Ten Women’s tournament games LIVE.
What devices support Peacock?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.
Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock in 2023-24
Date
Time (ET)
Matchup
Mon., Nov. 6
7 p.m.
Princeton vs. Rutgers (Trenton, N.J.)
Fri., Nov. 10
7 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Ohio State
Fri., Nov. 10
7:30 p.m.
UTSA vs. Minnesota
Fri., Nov. 10
8 p.m.
Alabama State vs. Iowa
Fri., Nov. 10
9 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Wisconsin
Fri., Nov. 17
7 p.m.
Morehead State vs. Penn State
Sat., Nov. 18
2 p.m.
USC Upstate vs. Minnesota
Sat., Nov. 18
4 p.m.
Oregon State vs. Nebraska (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Tues., Dec. 5
7 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
Tues., Dec. 5
9 p.m.
Indiana vs. Michigan
Sat., Dec. 16
4:30 p.m.
Arizona vs. Purdue
Thurs., Dec. 21
7 p.m.
LeMoyne vs. Penn State
Fri., Dec. 29
7 p.m.
Maine vs. Minnesota
Fri., Dec. 29
8 p.m.
Jackson State vs. Northwestern
Tues., Jan. 2
7 p.m.
Purdue vs. Maryland
Thurs., Jan. 4
7 p.m.
Penn State vs. Michigan State
Thurs., Jan. 4
9 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Michigan
Tues., Jan. 9
7 p.m.
Indiana vs. Rutgers
Tues., Jan. 9
9 p.m.
Purdue vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan. 16
7 p.m.
Purdue vs. Indiana
Tues., Jan 23
7 p.m.
Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan 23
9 p.m.
Michigan vs. Purdue
Tues., Jan. 30
7 p.m.
Illinois vs. Ohio State
Tues., Jan. 30
9 p.m.
Michigan vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 6
7 p.m.
Indiana vs. Ohio State
Tues., Feb. 6
9 p.m.
Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Tues., Feb. 13
7 p.m.
Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 13
9 p.m.
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 20
7 p.m.
Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 20
9 p.m.
Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 27
7 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 5
7 p.m.
Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 13
6:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 13
9 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament