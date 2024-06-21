How to watch the Men's 100m at U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials: live stream, names to know, start times

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team trials begin this Friday, June 21, and run through Sunday, June 30. All eyes will be on the men's 100m, which features a star-studded field, as the last three world champions compete for spots on Team USA. The men's 100m rounds take place on Saturday, June 22, and then on Sunday, June 23, we'll find out which 3 athletes will be headed to Paris. Live coverage of the men's 100m will be available on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the action.

How to watch the Men’s 100m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials:

When:

Men's 100m Rounds - Saturday, June 22 at 9:20 PM ET (live coverage begins at 9:00 PM) Men's 100m Semifinal - Sunday, June 23 at 8:48 PM (Live coverage begins at 8:30 PM ET) Men's 100m Final - Sunday, June 23 at 10:49 PM

Where: Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon

Live Stream: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

When is the Men’s 100m U.S. Olympic Team Trials Final?

The men's 100m final is set for Sunday, June 23 at 10:49 PM. Live coverage begins at 8:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Stars to Watch:

Noah Lyles, 26, (Alexandria, VA):

Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

At last year's world championships in Budapest, Hungary, Lyles did something that no man has achieved since Usain Bolt in 2015: he earned world titles in the men's 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. The reigning world champion who aspires to add the 4x400m to his list of Olympic events, begins his bid for the Paris Quadruple. If he qualifies, Paris will mark Lyles' second Olympic appearance. In Tokyo, the Alexandria, Virginia native took home the Olympic bronze in the 200m.

Fred Kerley, 29, (Taylor, TX):

Fred Kerley

The 2022 World Champion and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist is not just looking to qualify for his second Olympic team but he's aiming to break the world record set by Bolt in 2009. In May, Kerley tweeted:

World record next time I touch the 100m — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) May 14, 2024

Kerley withdrew from the NYC Grand Prix earlier this month, so the Olympic Trials will be the first time he will be competing since that tweet. Will he do what he said he would?

Christian Coleman, 28 (Atlanta, GA):

World Indoor Athletics Championships - Day One - Emirates Arena

After serving an 18-month ban that sidelined him for the Tokyo Games, Coleman, the 2019 world champion and two-time 60m world indoor champion looks to make his first Olympic team.

Christian Miller, 18, (Ponte Vedra, Florida):

2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

At the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational in Clermont, Florida in April, Miller set the U.S. high school record with a time of 9.93. The only American to run faster this year is Noah Lyles in 9.85

Miller, the reigning national U20 100m and 200m champion aims to carve out a name for himself amongst a stacked field of veterans and earn a spot in Paris.

When was the last time an American man won an Olympic gold in the Men’s 100m?

With a total of 42 medals (17 gold, 16 bronze, and 9 silver, the U.S. boasts the most Olympic medals in the men's 100m. However, an American man has not won an Olympic gold in 20 years. The last man to do so was Justin Gatlin in 2004.

Date Network Time (ET) Fri., June 21 Finals USA Network, Peacock 6:30-9 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Sat., June 22 Finals NBC, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Sun., June 23 Finals NBC, Peacock 8:30-11 p.m. Mon., June 24 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-11 p.m. Thurs., June 27 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-9 p.m. Finals USA Network, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Heats Peacock 11-11:45 p.m. Fri., June 28 Finals USA Network, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 10-11 p.m. Sat., June 29 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Sun., June 30 Finals NBC, Peacock 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., July 20 Paralympic Finals CNBC, Peacock 3-5 p.m. Sun., July 21 Paralympic Finals CNBC*, Peacock 1-3 p.m.

