WATCH: Memphis WR Calvin Austin III runs blazing 40-yard dash at NFL combine

Wide receivers running the 40-yard dash is one of the main events every year at the NFL Scouting Combine, and this year’s group started with a bang.

Memphis’ Calvin Austin III was the first receiver up, and he set the tone with a time that nobody else in his group would beat, 4.32 seconds.

Austin may not be the biggest pass-catcher in this year’s deep class, but he obviously makes up for it with blazing speed, something he put on full display Thursday night in Indianapolis.

