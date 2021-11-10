How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets on TV, live stream

Get ready for a point guard duel Wednesday when the Memphis Grizzlies (6-4) host the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum (7 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast).

Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball are both exciting players that love running uptempo and getting their teammates involved. With both teams ranked in the top-10 in fastbreak points, expect an high-paced game, especially with the Hornets (5-7) last in defensive rating.

But a bigger story could be the return of Dillon Brooks. Brooks was upgraded to questionable on Tuesday and could make his season debut after missing the first 10 games with a hand injury.

He'll immediately help a Grizzlies team ranked 28th in defensive rating while also giving them another scorer.

The Grizzlies won both meetings with the Hornets last season. The Hornets are third in the NBA this season at 37.6% on 3-pointers while Miles Bridges has a team-high 22.3 points.

Masks are no longer required inside FedExForum but still highly recommended. Fans attending the game must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or proof of vaccination.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets on TV, live stream

Game time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: FedExForum

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Online live stream: Bally Sports App

Radio: 92.9 ESPN

