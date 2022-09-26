WATCH: Melvin Gordon rushes for TD, gives Broncos late-game lead

Jon Heath

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon scored on a one-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:

After an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Broncos now lead the 49ers 11-10 with 4:10 remaining in the game.

