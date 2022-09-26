WATCH: Melvin Gordon rushes for TD, gives Broncos late-game lead
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon scored on a one-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening.
Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:
LET'S GO! 🙌
📺: NBC | @Melvingordon25 pic.twitter.com/irAYShaVC6
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 26, 2022
After an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Broncos now lead the 49ers 11-10 with 4:10 remaining in the game.