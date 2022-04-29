WATCH: Melvin Gordon III speaks on reuniting with Russell Wilson

More than a decade after the two suited up in Madison, Wisconsin, Melvin Gordon III and Russell Wilson are reunited in the NFL. With Wilson landing with the Denver Broncos this offseason, and Gordon deciding to resign in the Mile High City, the Broncos offense will have a distinct Badgers flair.

When Gordon solidified his deal on Wednesday, the Broncos posted a video of the former Badger running back talking about next season and reuniting with a Wisconsin quarterback.

The confidence was there for one of Wisconsin’s best backs of all time, as he made it clear that this was a team with Super Bowl expectations. For Gordon and the Broncos, “the sky’s the limit.”