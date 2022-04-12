WATCH: Mel Tucker speaks to media ahead of MSU spring game this week

Robert Bondy
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker speaks to the local media ahead of the Spartans’ spring game this week (video courtesy of The Detroit Free Press).

