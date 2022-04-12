WATCH: Mel Tucker speaks to media ahead of MSU spring game this week

The Guardian

The 24-year-old was a son, a teammate and a friend. But some could not see beyond his status as an entertainer when he was killed on Saturday Dwayne Haskins, seen here with Washington in 2019, ‘was always making people smile’ according to his former teammate TJ Watt. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP When Daniel Wilcox read the tweet ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted to break the news of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ death, he thought about how some view athletes as mere entertainers without taking the ti