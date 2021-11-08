WATCH: Mel Tucker seemingly takes shot at Jim Harbaugh, coaches who whine about ‘bad calls’

The second that time expired following Michigan State football’s huge win over Michigan, MSU fans knew that the Wolverines’ fans, coaches and players would start with the excuses. Like clockwork, that has been exactly the case, with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh leading the way, complaining about multiple calls from the match-up.

At his presser on Monday, MSU head coach seemed to take a shot at Harbaugh after he was asked about a questionable call from the Spartans’ loss on Saturday to Purdue.

You can see his response below:

Here is Tucker’s response to a question about the Simeon Barrow cal, which then expands on why “I don’t like to talk about bad calls.” pic.twitter.com/9xQVfPrLUC — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 8, 2021

