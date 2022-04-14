WATCH: Mel Tucker praises Michigan State QB Payton Thorne in BTN interview

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

In the eyes of Mel Tucker, Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is “that guy” and exactly what he’s looking for at the quarterback position.

The Spartans’ head coach was interviewed on the Big Ten Network this week, and had a ton of great things to say about Thorne. Check out the interview clip below:

Thorne is entering his second season as Michigan State’s starter at quarterback and wrapping up his first spring ball as the known starter. So it’s great to hear that Tucker is very confident in what Thorne is bringing to the table and continuing to grow in that role.

