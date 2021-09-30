WATCH: Mel Tucker mic’d up for Michigan State football’s pre-Youngstown State practice
Here at SpartansWire, we try our best to be unbiased. However, it must be said that Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker is a cool, cool man.
Below, you can watch as a very fired up Mel Tucker coaches his Spartans heading into their Saturday night homecoming match-up against Youngstown State.
"You don't wanna go in the deep water with me" – @Coach_mtucker 🎙 pic.twitter.com/YUUsbzLLmI
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 30, 2021
