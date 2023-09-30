WATCH: Meet one of Wisconsin basketball’s new faces

Freshman forward Nolan Winter is among an exciting freshman class making their way to Wisconsin this season. The 6-foot-11 Minnesota native is yet another piece Wisconsin has landed out of The Gopher State in recent years.

Winter comes to the Badgers as the No. 2 overall player in the state of Minnesota, and he attended the same high school as Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl. As a junior at Lakeville North, Winter put up 17.8 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per contest. He certainly fits the Badger mold with his size and ability to stretch the floor.

Get to know one of Wisconsin basketball’s newest pieces:

Getting our new guys familiar with Madison Getting you familiar with our new guys Meet the Freshmen: @NolanWinter5 pic.twitter.com/eoxxfJWgw4 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) September 28, 2023

