Watch: Media gets first look at Tim Tebow doing TE drills with Jags

It’s been a week since the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tim Tebow, and so far, some in the building like Trevor Lawrence have come out to say that he’s at least in great shape. However, the media got their first glimpse at the former Gator on the field for themselves Thursday as Tebow did tight end drills with his teammates and worked on his catching.

If you look really closely, you might be able to see Tebow catching balls from the Jugs machine. No drops pic.twitter.com/mWPUXFG6qg — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) May 27, 2021

“A little more tempo off the ball.” pic.twitter.com/8cKjpqvkz7 — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) May 27, 2021

I sense Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/9uSVvNFD50 — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) May 27, 2021

In this phase of organized team activities, teams focus on gradually installing plays, conditioning, and mechanics, so this isn’t the moment where players are heavily critiqued. Still, one thing that can be taken away from these videos is that Tebow looks like he’s in great physical shape, something Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence have hinted at. While fans can identify tight ends who are taller at the position league-wide easily, Tebow doesn’t look like he’s lacking in the weight department (Jags have him listed at 245 pounds).

Only time will tell if Tebow looks like he belongs as things ramp up. When asked to speak on Tebow, Meyer said he’s seen improvement from Tebow over his brief time with the team but noted that it’s still a new process for the former quarterback. Meyer then proceeded to shift the focus by praising Jags tight ends coach Tyler Bowen for his work with the group as a whole and specifically praising James O’Shaughnessy and Ben Ellefson for their improvements.