Watch: McLaren’s F1 paddock home evacuated after fire ignites at Spanish Grand Prix

McLaren's hospitality suite at the Spanish Grand Prix is evacuated after fire breaks out - PA/Phil Duncan

McLaren’s paddock home in Barcelona had to be evacuated on Saturday morning, ahead of final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix, after a fire broke out.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the two-storey building, with the local fire brigade and emergency services swiftly on the scene.

Two marshals who had been helping battle the flames were taken away for treatment, fitted with oxygen masks. It is unclear whether anyone else was hurt.

McLaren paddock home in Barcelona evacuated due to a fire. Fire engine and ambulance just arrived. Paramedics now heading there with a stretcher pic.twitter.com/kD0uddHPst — Tom Cary (@tomcary_tel) June 22, 2024

A McLaren spokesperson said: “This morning we evacuated our Team Hub paddock hospitality unit following a fire alert, the team has been safely evacuated while the local fire brigade handle the issue.”

It is not the first time a fire has broken out in the Barcelona paddock. Williams’s entire garage famously burnt down, along with Bruno Senna’s car, following Pastor Maldonado’s historic victory at the circuit in 2012, the team’s first in F1 since 2004.

Sir Frank Williams was delivering a victory speech to the team at the time. Seven Formula One personnel received medical treatment, with Maldonado photographed piggy-backing his cousin, who was wearing a protective boot on a broken right foot, out of the garage and down the pit lane.

