Watch: This McIlroy shot, club twirl at Farmers are NSFW
Young ones, cover your eyes.
This Rory McIlroy club twirl is downright vicious.
The twirl and walk. 😳@McIlroyRory is dialed in. pic.twitter.com/g67BoKK5o8
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 24, 2020
McIlroy's NSFW (not suitable for work) twirl was well deserved, though. From 271 yards out, McIlroy ripped a 3-wood to 10 feet Friday on the par-5 ninth hole at Torrey Pines' South Course.
And how about that walk after the shot?
The two-putt birdie moved McIlroy to 7 under, within a shot of the lead at the time.