Watch: This McIlroy shot, club twirl at Farmers are NSFW

Young ones, cover your eyes.

This Rory McIlroy club twirl is downright vicious.

McIlroy's NSFW (not suitable for work) twirl was well deserved, though. From 271 yards out, McIlroy ripped a 3-wood to 10 feet Friday on the par-5 ninth hole at Torrey Pines' South Course.

And how about that walk after the shot?

The two-putt birdie moved McIlroy to 7 under, within a shot of the lead at the time.