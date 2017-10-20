Watch: McDavid undresses Blackhawks' defense with spectacular no-look feed

Connor McDavid’s speed and vision was on full display once again Thursday, to absolutely nobody’s surprise.

After picking up the puck at full speed at the Oilers’ blueline, McDavid turned on the jets and barrelled toward the Blackhawks’ all-world defence duo of Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook. As he often does, McDavid made the elite pairing look like amateurs as he combined a slick spin move with a ridiculous no-look pass to Patrick Maroon, who promptly tapped a gift into the open net.

Connor McDavid. We are not worthy pic.twitter.com/b3MPlfOveQ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 20, 2017





McDavid has been a bright light in a dark start to the season for the Oilers, tallying seven points in six games so far. The Oilers came into action Thursday with just one win and sitting second-last in the Pacific.