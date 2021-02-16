WATCH: Mbappe, PSG cut Barcelona to shreds for magnificent equalizer

Paris-Saint Germain answered Lionel Messi’s first-half penalty kick with aplomb via a beautiful away goal at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with Barcelona on Tuesday.

Messi converted a Frenkie de Jong-won penalty with an emphatic spot kick in the 27th minute, but PSG was quickly level.

Five minutes after the Messi goal, Mbappe delivered two scintillating finishing touches.

Marquinhos hit a peach of a diagonal ball toward the left corner and Layvin Kurzawa — who had a sensational half — first-touched the service back into the 18.

Marco Verratti’s first-half was pretty good, too, and his outside-of-the-left-boot flick to Mbappe was perfectly settled with the first of four touches to cook Clement Lenglet.

Gerard Pique had little hope of reaching Mbappe, who smashed a vicious shot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The Barcelona goalkeeper was likely hoping the ball somehow managing to hit him.

It didn’t. Wow.

