WATCH: Mazzulla jumps off duck boat, high-fives fans at C's parade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joe Mazzulla is a man of the people.

The Boston Celtics head coach gave fans a moment they won't forget during Friday's championship parade. In the middle of the rolling rally, Mazzulla jumped off his duck boat to hype up the crowd and hand out high-fives.

Watch below, via a video captured by Jared Weiss of The Athletic:

Joe Mazzulla jumped out the window of his duck boat, ran through the streets hyping everyone up, then somehow jumped back into the duck boat even on a torn meniscus pic.twitter.com/3MBSKZ5wGU — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 21, 2024

As Weiss notes, Mazzulla hopped off and back onto the duck boat despite a torn meniscus. The 35-year-old revealed after Boston's championship-clinching victory that he suffered the injury in March and will undergo surgery.

Mazzulla has gone out of his way to share the glory of Banner 18 with Celtics fans. On Wednesday night, he walked around the North End with the Larry O'Brien Trophy and posed for photos.

Roughly one million fans took the streets to cheer Mazzulla and the Celtics at Friday's parade. You can relive the entire celebration with our Banner Day In Boston broadcast.