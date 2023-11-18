Watch: Mayan Ahanotu recovers a fumble for Rutgers football

Rutgers was able to do a solid job in the first half at Penn State, limiting the Nittany Lions and even creating a turnover. Late in the second quarter, Rutgers got a big turnover when Mayan Ahanotu fell on a forced fumble.

The play was a big one for Rutgers. The fumble by running back Nicholas Singleton came at a time when Penn State was seizing the momentum of the game.

With 4:45 left in the second quarter, defensive back Shaquan Loyal stepped in and ripped the ball out of Singleton’s hands. Ahanotu recovered the football on the Rutgers 36-yard line.

For Ahanotu, it was his first fumble recovery of the season and his collegiate career.

It’s a Scarlet Knight ball ‼️@RFootball gets the ball back 😤 pic.twitter.com/T8witoECcB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Rutgers was unable to capitalize on the turnover as they went three-and-out on the ensuing possession.

It was still a very solid first half for Rutgers football, as they went into halftime down 10-6. Since joining the Big Ten, Rutgers has not beaten Penn State.

