Watch: Maxx Crosby mic’d up on Raiders first padded practice

The first day in pads in special. It’s a big step in every team’s progress toward next season. Few players look forward to that day than Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. So, the team mic’d him up. Enjoy.

What comes through the most in this is just how much of a leader Maxx is for this defense. He’s supportive, encouraging and keeps it light while putting in maximum effort. Most importantly; it’s clearly genuine. And his teammates respect the hell out of him for it.

His energy is contagious and the kinship he has with his teammates is palpable. This defense will go as far as he can take them. That’s not to say he can do it alone, but in terms of following a leader, you won’t find a better one than the Raiders have in Crosby.

Anytime he’s mic’d up it’s a must watch. His interaction with Patrick Mahomes that was featured in a recent docuseries was the most talked about moment of the entire show. And it’s not hard to see why.

