WATCH: Max Johnson scores his first rushing touchdown of the year

The LSU Tigers were looking for a fast start in this game after the offense has come to a screeching halt in recent weeks. The team opted to go on defense first as they kicked off to the ULM Warhawks, giving LSU the ball to start the second half.

After the defense was able to fore the Warhawks punt, the offense was ready to take the field led by quarterback Max Johnson.

The offense got deep into ULM territory on a screen to the freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers. Once they got down the field, Ty Davis-Price was able to get them deep into the red zone. It was up to No. 14 to finish off the drive and give the Tigers their first lead of the game.

On the ensuing drive, the ULM Warhawks were able to drive all the way down the field deep into LSU territory. A fourth-down stand in a goal-to-go situation prevented them from getting on the scoreboard.