How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Playoff Series Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers playoff series online with DirecTV Stream, Sling, or Hulu + Live TV.

More from Rolling Stone

get free trial at directv stream

The heated Western Conference No. 4 vs No. 5 matchup, featuring the Clippers and Mavericks, heads to Dallas for Game 3 on Friday. The series is currently tied at 1-1 after a hard-fought 96-93 victory for the Mavericks in Game 2. Kawhi Leonard will be the x-factor for the Clippers as he prepares for his second straight playoff game after missing Game 1 with an injury. For Dallas, the play of the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic will go a long way in determining the outcome.

Want to catch the 2024 NBA playoff series but don’t have cable? Check out this quick guide below on how to stream every Mavericks vs. Clippers playoff game online.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers Playoff Games Without Cable

You can catch the Mavericks vs. Clippers playoff games on TNT, ABC, and ESPN. If you’re without cable, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that offers these channels to watch the games. Here are a few of our top recommendations that include TNT, ABC, and ESPN.

Stream Mavericks vs. Clippers on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream consistently stands out as one of the top sports streaming services. It’s one of the few services that offers every channel broadcasting NBA playoff action, including ABC, TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV. With DirecTV Stream’s Entertainment package at $79.99 per month, you’ll have access to ABC, TNT, and ESPN. The Choice package is another option at $108.99 per month that adds NBA TV to your subscription. Try DirecTV Stream’s five-day trial here.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Playoff Games Without Cable

DirecTV Stream

get free triaL

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream Mavericks vs. Clippers on Sling

For an affordable way to catch the Suns vs. Timberwolves playoff action, check out Sling. The Blue package is just $40/month and includes TNT and ABC (available in select markets). Plus, you can add NBA TV for other playoff games with the Sling Sports Extra add-on to your subscription.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Playoff Games Without Cable

Sling

Get Sling $40+

Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services, with packages starting at $40 a month. You can get up to 46 channels in the Sling Orange + Blue plan, plus more with Sling’s add-ons.

Stream Mavericks vs. Clippers on Hulu + Live TV

Looking for a way to catch the Mavericks vs. Clippers games without cable? Hulu + Live TV has you covered with access to TNT, ESPN, and ABC. Hulu + Live TV starts at $76.99/month (after a three-day free trial) and includes over 95 live TV channels along with subscriptions to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (on-demand), making it a great best bundle option.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers NBA Playoff Games Without Cable

Hulu + Live TV

Get Free trial

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Can You Get Free Mavericks vs. Clippers Playoff Live Streams?

Looking for a free Mavericks vs. Clippers livestream? Be sure to check out the free trial from DirecTV Stream. During the five-day trial, you’ll be able to watch Mavericks vs. Clippers for free — just remember to cancel before the trial ends to avoid any charges.

get free trial at directv stream

When Are Mavericks vs. Clippers Games? 2024 Playoff Series Schedule

The Mavericks vs. Clippers 2024 playoff series kicked off with Game 1 on April 21st. Game 7, if necessary, will be on May 5th. Here’s the full schedule for the Mavericks vs. Clippers series, as of this writing (times in ET):

Game 1: April 21

Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: April 23

Clippers 93, Mavericks 96

Game 3: Apr. 26,

@Dallas, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Apr. 28,

@Dallas, 3:30 p.m. ET

*Game 5: May 1,

@Los Angeles, TBD

*Game 6: May 3,

@Dallas, TBD

*Game 7: May 5,

@Los Angeles, TBD

* if necessary

Make sure to try one of the streaming services mentioned above to catch the 2024 Mavericks vs. Clippers playoff series online.

get free trial at directv stream

Best of Rolling Stone