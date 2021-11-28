Watch: Matthew Stafford throws pick-six to Packers CB Rasul Douglas
33-yard PICK-SIX by @rd32_era!
TOUCHDOWN! 🙌#LARvsGB | #GoPackGo
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/69ogZRiu9R
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 28, 2021
Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas might have put the dagger in another NFC West opponent.
Exactly a month after delivering the game-sealing interception of Kyler Murray in the end zone in Arizona, Douglas produced a pick-six of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and gave the Packers a 19-point lead late in the third quarter Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Douglas jumped an underneath route of Cooper Kupp and picked off Stafford, returning the interception 33 yards for a score. The Packers now lead the Rams, 36-17.
The Packers signed Douglas off the Cardinals practice squad in October. The veteran cornerback has been a valuable signing at a premium position, especially as the defense deals with ongoing injury issues with Jaire Alexander and Kevin King.
Stafford has thrown a pick-six in three straight games. He also threw a pick-six to Chandon Sullivan at Lambeau Field as a member of the Lions last season.
The Packers are 8-0 when delivering at least one takeaway this season. The Rams now have three turnovers on Sunday, leading to 17 points for Green Bay.