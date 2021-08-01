Watch: Matthew Stafford throws perfect no-look pass to Darrell Henderson

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Matthew Stafford hasn’t even played a single game with the Los Angeles Rams yet but he’s already generated a ton of buzz in just one week of training camp. And while it’s only practice, he’s giving Patrick Mahomes a run for his money with no-look passes.

After Cooper Kupp detailed a “pretty insane” no-look pass that Stafford threw to Robert Woods, the Rams shared a video of the quarterback pulling off another such throw. This one went to Darrell Henderson Jr., a perfect pass after looking off the defense to his right and stepping up in the pocket.

Again, we’re talking about practice – not a game, not a game – but few quarterbacks can make this type of throw in any setting.

The hype around Stafford might be a tad out of hand to some, but when he makes plays like this, it’s really hard not to be excited about his fit in the Rams’ offense.

