Watch: Matthew Stafford throws perfect deep pass to Tutu Atwell in OTAs

Matthew Stafford didn’t throw during OTAs last year as he recovered from an elbow injection following the 2021 season, but he’s letting it rip this spring – a welcome sight for the Rams.

Stafford has been a full participant in practice during OTAs, showing off his arm strength on the field thus far. He’s shown no ill effects from that lingering elbow issue or his spinal cord contusion suffered last season, which has to make Sean McVay happen.

During Wednesday’s session, Stafford connected with Tutu Atwell on a perfectly thrown deep shot down the middle of the field. Atwell made a good catch between two defenders after getting behind the defense, showcasing the speed that makes him an exciting young player for L.A.

Check out the Stafford-Atwell connection shared by the Rams below.

