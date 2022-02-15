Watch: Matthew Stafford throws no-look pass in Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an incredible no-look pass late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI. With the Rams trailing 20-16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Stafford needed to get creative to get an explosive play in the passing game.

Stafford and Los Angeles lost key wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a knee injury earlier in the game. The Bengals knew Stafford would be targeting star receiver Cooper Kupp more often after Beckham’s injury.

Matthew Stafford, a former Georgia Bulldog, still found a way to get the ball to Cooper Kupp even if that meant not looking at him. Stafford’s no-look pass is a thing of beauty:

Here is another look of Stafford’s no-look pass. Stafford and Kupp continued their strong connection to the end zone to retake the lead over the Bengals.

Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP for his two touchdown performance. Stafford is the first Georgia quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl in NFL history.