Watch: Matthew Stafford throwing to Cooper Kupp in practice

Matthew Stafford will officially make his Rams debut in Week 1 against the Bears on Sept. 12 at SoFi Stadium, but he’ll be building a rapport with his top receivers in the coming months.

With Phase II of the team’s offseason program underway, Stafford and his teammates are on the field practicing in non-contact drills. Cooper Kupp figures to be one of his two favorite receivers this season, and the two were connecting in Tuesday’s session.

The Rams shared a video of Stafford hitting Kupp on an out route, though because of the league’s rules, they couldn’t have a defender covering the wideout.