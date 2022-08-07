Watch: Matthew Stafford threw a smooth no-look pass to Allen Robinson

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Matthew Stafford has always been one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the NFL, but not for his lack of arm talent. He can make every throw on the field, even the ones where he’s not looking at his intended target.

Rams fans learned all about his no-look throws last year, the best of which came in the Super Bowl on one of the biggest plays of the game. Stafford doesn’t do it to be flashy, either. It’s an effective way for him to manipulate the defense and throw a receiver open.

Allen Robinson got a taste of that in practice Saturday when Stafford threw a beautiful no-look pass for a touchdown.

This angle makes it look so much better, too.

These throws will never get old.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

