Watch: Matthew Stafford takes practice field for first time with Rams

Matthew Stafford is still about four months away from playing his first regular-season game with the Los Angeles Rams, but it’s exciting to see him on the field – even if it’s just for OTAs.

The Rams shared a video on Twitter of Stafford taking the field for the first time on Monday as the team kicks off Phase 2 of the offseason program, which includes on-field work with no contact.

Stafford was donning his red No. 9 jersey, which will still take some getting used to. Here’s your first look at the new QB1 in Thousand Oaks on the Rams’ practice field.

There’s a new QB in town. pic.twitter.com/3c7nXzX1f6 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 17, 2021

The offseason program is completely voluntary right now and players aren’t obligated to attend. They can’t be fined for skipping workouts until mandatory minicamp starts in June.

It’s good to see Stafford out there, as well as Aaron Donald – who met Bobby Brown III on the field for the first time Monday.