Watch: Matthew Stafford still coaching up Stetson Bennett on day off from practice

Sean McVay gave Matthew Stafford the day off from practice on Monday, his first rest day of training camp. But Stafford didn’t just stand idly by on the sideline as practice went on. He was active on the field, helping to coach up the other quarterbacks on the roster – including Stetson Bennett.

Team reporter Stu Jackson captured a couple of videos showing Stafford working with Bennett on his throwing motion and footwork, which was awesome to see. Bennett couldn’t have asked for a better veteran to learn from in Los Angeles, and the fact that they’re both former Georgia Bulldogs only sweetens the deal.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has a vet rest day today, but is still as involved as he can be in today’s training camp practice. A couple clips of him coaching up the younger QBs during individual drills pic.twitter.com/W5PzEygQqZ — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 31, 2023

Play-by-play announcer J.B. Long also shared two clips of Stafford and Bennett talking on the field.

Cool to see the coaching side of Matthew Stafford today at @RamsNFL Camp, actively pouring into the QB depth chart including rookie Stetson Bennett. pic.twitter.com/FhrcVWkCUN — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) July 31, 2023

Stafford seems happy to help the rookie quarterback along – not that he has much to worry about in terms of job security. Stafford is signed through the 2026 season and it’s hard to imagine the Rams moving on from him any time soon in favor of Bennett.

