Watch: Matthew Stafford, Rams take field for first time in throwback uniforms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Matthew Stafford will make his Rams debut on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears, his first game with a team not named the Lions. The 13-year veteran comes into this season with sky-high expectations, as do the Rams as a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Stafford and John Wolford took the field before kickoff on Sunday night wearing the Rams’ “modern throwback” uniforms, which is a refreshed take on the classic white, yellow and blue look from the Greatest Show on Turf era. They look sharp and have quickly become a fan favorite, which is easy to see why.

The secondary followed shortly after, taking the field, as well.

And then the rest of the team headed onto the field in front of fans for the first time ever at SoFi Stadium – in the regular season, at least.

Stafford is familiar with the Bears, having faced them 20 times before, but he’s never played against them as a member of the Rams. Hopefully he can up his career record against Chicago to 12-9 with a win tonight.

Recommended Stories