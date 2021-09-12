Watch: Matthew Stafford, Rams take field for first time in throwback uniforms

Matthew Stafford will make his Rams debut on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears, his first game with a team not named the Lions. The 13-year veteran comes into this season with sky-high expectations, as do the Rams as a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Stafford and John Wolford took the field before kickoff on Sunday night wearing the Rams’ “modern throwback” uniforms, which is a refreshed take on the classic white, yellow and blue look from the Greatest Show on Turf era. They look sharp and have quickly become a fan favorite, which is easy to see why.

The secondary followed shortly after, taking the field, as well.

LOCKED IN 🔒 pic.twitter.com/skJPisiJwF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 12, 2021

And then the rest of the team headed onto the field in front of fans for the first time ever at SoFi Stadium – in the regular season, at least.

Whole lotta dawgs 😤 pic.twitter.com/vVDl0hyfRm — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 12, 2021

Stafford is familiar with the Bears, having faced them 20 times before, but he’s never played against them as a member of the Rams. Hopefully he can up his career record against Chicago to 12-9 with a win tonight.