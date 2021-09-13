Watch: Matthew Stafford hits wide-open Cooper Kupp for 56-yard TD

Matthew Stafford’s first two touchdown passes went for a combined 123 yards on Sunday night against the Bears. The first was a 67-yard bomb to Van Jefferson, who got behind the defense and broke open. The second was a 56-yarder to Cooper Kupp, who was left wide open by the Bears defense and Stafford didn’t miss him.

Both plays came early in each half, as Stafford’s second touchdown pass gave the Rams a 20-7 lead with 13:52 in the third quarter.

With this score, Stafford is now up to 226 yards passing with two touchdowns and a near-perfect 156.2 passer rating. A decent start for the veteran quarterback.