Watch: Matthew Stafford hits Puka Nacua for 50-yard TD vs. Lions
Puka Nacua is carrying over his outstanding rookie season into the playoffs, it seems.
In the second quarter, Nacua ran a beautiful route to break wide open down the left sideline and Matthew Stafford didn’t miss him. Stafford hit Nacua in stride and the result was an easy 50-yard touchdown, with Nacua dodging a tackler at the goal line to cut the Lions’ lead to only four points.
Nacua has become Stafford’s favorite target this season even with Cooper Kupp healthy, and for good reason. Look at this perfect throw by Stafford, followed by a clip of Nacua’s hesitation route to get open against the corner.
PUKA DOWN THERE SOMEWHERE.
📺 @SNFonNBC | @AsapPuka pic.twitter.com/Uo9rgMUyvp
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 15, 2024
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1746712888470086043