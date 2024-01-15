Watch: Matthew Stafford hits Puka Nacua for 50-yard TD vs. Lions

Puka Nacua is carrying over his outstanding rookie season into the playoffs, it seems.

In the second quarter, Nacua ran a beautiful route to break wide open down the left sideline and Matthew Stafford didn’t miss him. Stafford hit Nacua in stride and the result was an easy 50-yard touchdown, with Nacua dodging a tackler at the goal line to cut the Lions’ lead to only four points.

Nacua has become Stafford’s favorite target this season even with Cooper Kupp healthy, and for good reason. Look at this perfect throw by Stafford, followed by a clip of Nacua’s hesitation route to get open against the corner.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1746712888470086043

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire