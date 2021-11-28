Watch: Matthew Stafford hits Darrell Henderson Jr. with perfect tight-window throw for TD

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
Matthew Stafford finally got into a rhythm as the second quarter rolled on and he made one of his best throws of the game for a touchdown to Darrell Henderson Jr. From the 6-yard line, Stafford hit Henderson with a tight-window pass on a square route, putting it in the perfect spot for his receiver.

Henderson made the grab in traffic and fell into the end zone for a touchdown, pulling the Rams to within three points of the Packers after the PAT.

Stafford completed 9 of his first 14 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, but he did miss some easy throws by putting the ball well behind his target.

