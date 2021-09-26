Watch: Matthew Stafford finally connects with DeSean Jackson for 75-yard TD

DeSean Jackson caught two passes in the season opener and played just three snaps in Week 2, itching for an opportunity to contribute with his new team. He got a couple of chances in the first half when Matthew Stafford targeted him twice on deep passes, but both of them were underthrown despite Jackson being wide open.

Finally, Stafford and Jackson connected on the opening drive of the second half. Stafford threw a 75-yard bomb to Jackson, who got behind the Buccaneers defense and had no one around him. He waltzed into the end zone for an easy touchdown, putting the Rams up 21-7 after the PAT.

Sean McVay, who was fired up before halftime, sprinted down the length of the field to celebrate with Jackson after making that huge play for six points.