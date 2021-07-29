Watch: Matthew Stafford and DeSean Jackson connect for deep TD on Day 1 of camp

It took only one day of training camp before Matthew Stafford and DeSean Jackson connected on a long touchdown in practice. The strong-arm quarterback hit the speedy receiver deep down the left side in Wednesday’s practice, an easy touchdown after Jackson blew by the entire defense.

It was the highlight of the afternoon, showcasing Stafford’s deep-ball accuracy and Jackson’s wheels.

Take a look at the video below.

After practice, Stafford was asked about the play, giving Jackson plenty of praise for his speed.

“I think it was good play design,” he said. “It helps to have a guy that can still run like that. It’s a play that I’m familiar with, I’ve run in the past. DeSean just did a nice job of sneaking behind the second level of the defense and I was able to put it out there for him.”

Stafford said “it’s pretty remarkable” what Jackson has been able to accomplish in the NFL and the fact that he’s still maintained his blazing speed.

“He’s an impressive guy. Just fun to be able to break the huddle with a guy like that, that’s done at such a high level for a long time,” he added.