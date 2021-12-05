Watch: Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp connect for first TD since Week 8

It feels like months ago that Cooper Kupp scored a touchdown after he failed to find the end zone a single time during the Rams’ three-game winning streak from Week 9-12. But on Sunday afternoon against the Jaguars, he and Matthew Stafford connected for a 29-yard score.

It came in the third quarter as Kupp beat his man easily in the middle of the field before breaking away en route to the end zone. It was his first touchdown since Week 8 and put the Rams up 23-7 over Jacksonville.