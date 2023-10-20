Watch: Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp rank their NFL idols, sports movies and more

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are the best of friends off the field and even better teammates on it. Since Stafford became a member of the Rams in 2021, they’ve become one of the best quarterback-receiver tandems in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl in their first season together in Los Angeles.

The Rams are giving us a behind-the-scenes look at their friendship with their new video series, “Nine & Dime”, which had its second episode released on Friday. This episode was all about power rankings, with Kupp and Stafford listing their NFL idols, their top three sports movies, the best athletes of all time, and each of their Mount Rushmores at their respective positions.

What might be even more entertaining than their lists is their back-and-forth between questions, giving us a glimpse into each of their personalities beyond just their football knowledge.

Check out the full video below.

