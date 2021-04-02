Watch: Matthew Stafford answers rapid-fire questions, including his favorite movie

Matthew Stafford is the new QB1 in Los Angeles and while he did have a media session with beat reporters, fans are still getting to know the former Lions passer. Most are aware that he went to the University of Georgia, is childhood friends with Clayton Kershaw and has racked up big numbers in the NFL, but off the field, there’s a lot to learn.

The Rams shared a video on social media of Stafford answering rapid-fire questions about various off-the-field topics ranging from his favorite movie to the show he’s currently binge-watching to his cheat meal.

Find out his answers in the video below, helping you get to know the Rams’ new quarterback.