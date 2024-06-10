WATCH: Matthew Judon arrives at Patriots mandatory minicamp

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon showing up for mandatory minicamp was never a real question, but for those still lingering in doubt, the four-time Pro Bowler was there in the flesh for Monday’s practice.

And he had on the red sleeves.

Judon missed most of the 2023 season after going down with a torn biceps in the Patriots’ Week 4 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. When healthy, he has proven himself to be one of the most feared pass-rushers in the league.

At 31 years old, Judon can still wreck an offensive game plan on any given night. The Patriots are hopeful there will be many nights like that in the 2024 season.

“What’s up, kids?” Matthew Judon says, as he arrives on the field for the first day of Patriots mandatory minicamp … in red sleeves, of course pic.twitter.com/WF7y3rp9C2 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 10, 2024

Judon is entering the final year of his contract.

He has previously expressed that he wanted to finish his career in New England. The Patriots would obviously love to have his production and leadership for a defensive unit that is currently the lifeblood of the team.

Both sides coming to the table and hammering out a new deal before the start of the season would be ideal.

