WATCH: Norwegian announcers go crazy after Viktor Hovland's walk-off putt

Let the celebration begin in Oslo!

Viktor Hovland canned a 30-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole Sunday at the Puerto Rico Open to capture his first career PGA Tour victory. More importantly, though, Hovland's win made history in his home country, as the 22-year-old became Norway's first Tour winner.

If one needed any indication what the reaction would be like back home, listen to these Norwegian announcers call Hovland's winning putt, which pushed Hovland to 20 under, a shot clear of runner-up Josh Teater.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hvor var du da Viktor Hovland senket denne putten på en søkkvåt green og vant Norges første PGA-seier? pic.twitter.com/lKQ1HcaW1c — Vegar Kulset (@VegarKulset) February 23, 2020

Somebody get those guys some oxygen!

Hovland's breakthrough comes less than a year after Hovland's former Oklahoma State teammate Matt Wolff won his first Tour title, which came in similar walk-off fashion. Wolff, of course, holed an eagle putt from a similar length to win the 3M Open last summer.