Matt Ryan's son Marshall was fired up to meet Colts coach Frank Reich

The newest Colts quarterback is in town, and he has his family with him. Matt Ryan, his wife, Sarah, and their two sons, Johnny and Marshall arrived in Indianapolis on Tuesday after Monday's trade.

Marshall, donning a Colts No. 2 jersey, was fired up to meet Colts coach Frank Reich, giving him a high-five that might leave his hand sore for a while.

Insider: How Matt Ryan will change the Colts' offense

Doyel: Colts need to win right now, and Matt Ryan is a QB who can get that done

The whole family is fired up. pic.twitter.com/D9FaWlnbCt — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 22, 2022

"Marshall, can you say hello to coach?" Ryan said. Marshall responded by giving Reich an emphatic high-five.

"He's fired up to be here this morning," Ryan said.

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts news: Matt Ryan and family meets head coach Frank Reich