Watch: Matt Ryan throws his 3rd TD pass of game to Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons took a 27-6 third-quarter lead over the Denver Broncos after QB Matt Ryan threw his third touchdown pass of the game, this one to WR Julio Jones.
Watch all three of Ryan’s touchdowns below, courtesy of the Falcons’ Twitter account.
❄️➡️✈️ TOUCHDOWN!
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/HySQjHjnfB
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 8, 2020
First career TD for Brandon Powell‼️
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Wx3qn69Ntu
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 8, 2020
OH MY, OZ! 😱
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/X2gFPYhcu8
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 8, 2020
Related
Matt Ryan passes Peyton Manning for most completions through 13 seasons
Watch: Falcons LB Foye Oluokun sacks Broncos QB Drew Lock
Watch: Brandon Powell's 1st career TD catch gives Falcons 14-point lead
Watch: Matt Ryan finds Olamide Zaccheaus for 51-yard TD bomb
Falcons Week 9 inactives list: Calvin Ridley out Sunday
List
Matt Ryan vs. Peyton Manning: Stat comparison through 12 seasons