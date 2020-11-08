Watch: Matt Ryan throws his 3rd TD pass of game to Julio Jones

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons took a 27-6 third-quarter lead over the Denver Broncos after QB Matt Ryan threw his third touchdown pass of the game, this one to WR Julio Jones.

Watch all three of Ryan’s touchdowns below, courtesy of the Falcons’ Twitter account.




