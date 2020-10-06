Watch: Matt Ryan’s block clears way for Todd Gurley’s 2nd TD run

The Atlanta Falcons currently trail by double digits in the fourth quarter of their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and RB Todd Gurley are keeping things interesting at least.
Gurley has two second-half touchdown runs, the second of which was set up by a block from Ryan. Watch both runs below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
QB1 leading the way for @TG3II!
📺: Watch now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ZUhky2MV47
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 6, 2020
🍴 FEED GURLEY 🍴
📺: Watch now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qkdGCPT3I5
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 6, 2020
