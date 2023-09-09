Watch: Matt Rhule gives analysis after first quarter vs Colorado

Nebraska and Colorado are putting on a defensive showing that sees both teams level at zero a piece. Rhule knew the key to addressing the newfound Colorado attack would be to slow down their tempo that pins the defense on their heels.

Watch Rhule speak to FOX Sports on the sidelines after the first quarter.

"We knew coming here the tempo they would have." Matt Rhule checks in with @JennyTaft at the end of the first quarter ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rDh5e6V1uc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire