Watch: Matt Lienart re-enacts ‘Bush Push’ in front of Brady Quinn

Few college football games in history stack up to what 2005’s edition of Notre Dame vs. USC presented.

An all-time exciting game with an all-time finish.

Notre Dame was one play away from snapping USC’s 27-game winning streak and knocking off No. 1 but thanks to help from Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush, quarterback Matt Leinart found the end zone.

To this day that play is remembered as the “Bush Push”. I’m not telling you anything you don’t already know if you’re a Notre Dame or USC fan but two stars from that game are on campus this weekend.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn works with Leinart on the Fox Sports “Big Noon Kickoff” show that is broadcasting from South Bend for the first time Saturday.

On Thursday night the two were on the field to re-enact the legendary play that still stings Irish hearts to this day. Check it out below as we’re certain there will be a piece on the show Saturday morning.

